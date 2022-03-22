BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A family residence was destroyed Monday afternoon when a rain-wrapped, radar confirmed tornado touched down multiple times in Jack and Montague Counties.

Yet even as loved ones help remove the wreckage they once called home, one Bowie family can only count themselves among the lucky ones.

Monday morning, March 21, 2022 began with rain showers across a drought-ridden Texoma. Although they were certainly welcomed, the rain brought with it the possibility for severe weather to develop, particularly in southeastern counties.

That possibility became a reality in parts of Jack and Young Counties around 3 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning.

Though it may not have been visible to the naked eye, as it was wrapped in rain, a tornado touched down in Jacksboro, causing extensive damage and destroying part of the gymnasium at Jacksboro High School.

The storm continued pace from Jack County into Montague County and Bowie was the first city in its path.

Just two years prior, an EF-1 tornado tore through the city, causing extensive damage. After finally putting the pieces back together, the city once again heard the sound of tornado sirens ringing throughout the city.

Image courtesy Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie

KFDX Storm Spotter Kyle Guthrie captured the rain-wrapped tornado crossing U.S. Highway 287 near Bowie during a live severe weather cut in with Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling.

The radar-confirmed tornado impacted the northern and eastern outskirts of Bowie.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said four people were reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Judge Benton also said 10 to 12 homes were destroyed and another 50 or so were damaged.

One of those homes was on State Highway 101 just on the outskirts of Bowie until the tornado tore the entire house apart, down to the foundation.

A friend of the family who owned the house was on the property, helping at least a dozen residents of Bowie begin to clear the rubble once the storm system had fully made its way outside of Montague County.

NOTE: The family friend of the property owners said out of respect for their privacy, he wished to remain anonymous and keep the home owner’s identity anonymous as well.

An image gallery of the damage can be found below:

Bowie Home Destroyed By Tornado

Bowie Home Destroyed By Tornado

Bowie Home Destroyed By Tornado

Bowie Home Destroyed By Tornado

Bowie Home Destroyed By Tornado

Bowie Home Destroyed By Tornado











According to the family friend, the home had undergone a remodel six months prior to the tornado that leveled it. In fact, part of those renovations included adding sound proofing to the home due to its proximity to the railroad.

The family friend said because of the additional soundproofing, the family did not hear the tornado sirens going off in Bowie, and once they decided to head to their storm cellar, it was already too late.

The entire home was destroyed in a matter of moments, and without the ability to hear the warning sirens before the tornado hit their home, the family sat in their living room as their home was ripped apart by one of the most destructive forces in nature.

“It was a miracle,” the family friend said. “They all survived.”

So far, no loss of life has been reported in either Bowie or Jacksboro despite extensive damage in both areas, something that gives the residents of Jack and Montague Counties reason to rejoice even as they begin to clear the rubble.