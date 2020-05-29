Bowie High School graduation set for May 30

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie ISD officials have set May 30 as the date for the 2020 graduation ceremony.

According to its Facebook page, Bowie ISD officials are still wanting to honor the seniors with a graduation ceremony after a tornado damaged the area and postponed the planned graduation on May 22.

The plan for the graduation ceremony is to have it at the Pellam Park parking lot after the stadium was deemed to have safety concerns from structural engineers. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs for themselves and guests as most of the school’s property was damaged and unusable.

The ceremony will start for seniors at 8:30-9:30 a.m. with seniors arriving at the pavilion located next to the pool. Parents of students may select their own seats in the parents section. The ceremony will begin promptly after at 10 a.m.

The graduation will also be live streamed on the Bowie High School Facebook page.