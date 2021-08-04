Bowie High School “Teacher of the Year” passes away

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Family, friends and co-workers throughout Bowie ISD are mourning the loss of Eduardo Cordero, a beloved teacher who passed away Tuesday, August 3.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker said the loss of agricultural teacher Eduardo Cordero is a loss for the district and for the students he impacted.

In a Facebook post, Walker said Cordero was recognized as the Bowie High School Teacher of the Year at Region 9, an honor he’d been nominated for at least twice. His peers voted for him both times.

He was awarded the title the morning of August 3; he passed away that evening.

Walker said Cordero was “the most humble, kind-hearted, genuine, hard-working, positive, selfless man” she’s ever met. Not to mention, he’s one of the most talented educators she’s ever worked with.

There is no word yet on when services might be scheduled.