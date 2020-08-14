Bowie ISD counts down days to return as $6M repairs continue from tornado damage

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The Bowie Independent School District is facing another challenge during the pandemic rushing to complete repairs to facilities following a tornado back in May.

While everything may not be completely finished, those with Bowie ISD are pleased with where they are, considering the estimated $6 million in damage.

“Most of the stuff here is just finishing touches,” Bowie ISD superintendent Blake Enlow said.

New hardwood for the basketball court, new turf for the football field, a repaired roof, so all things considered, Enlow is confident in the building getting ready.

“Some stuff like that that’s not going to impact necessarily the instructional piece of our kids coming back on Wednesday,” Enlow said. “So, very very excited about getting things back and rolling and getting some kids in the building.”

There’s uncertainty for teachers too, new safety measures, splitting time between in-person and virtual, but senior English teacher Dana Polk is thankful to live in a community that continues repairing the school as fast as they can during the on-going pandemic.

“You can see there’s still some construction going on but everybody just does what they need to forge ahead and make it work and so i feel very blessed to be in this community,” Polk said.

Enlow added with an expected 85% of students coming on Wednesday, Aug. 19, they have increased sanitation stations throughout the building, new cleaning schedules for janitors, and lunches split up to social distance.

But with no mask requirement in Montague County, Bowie ISD will not require students to wear face masks.

“We want them to feel comfortable and they’re welcome to wear them it’s just right now they are not required so we didn’t want to impose that on kiddos or parents or families that had a different opinion,” Enlow said.

Having so much time off, Polk thinks students and faculty will appreciate each day more.

“Everybody in our community, for the most part, is ready to get back to school and we realize everything we maybe took for granted,” Polk said.

For teachers in Bowie ISD, like Polk, they are just ready to get back to what they do best,

Bowie ISD starts on Wednesday, Aug. 19, so these final touches come at the perfect time.