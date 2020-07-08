Bowie ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee of the Bowie Independent School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent by Bowie ISD Superintendent J. Blake Enlow to the parents, students and staff of Bowie Junior High and Bowie High School.

According to the letter posted by The Bowie News, the employee was on the Bowie Junior High campus and participated with students in voluntary summer workout programs last week.

The distrct was notified of the employee’s positive test on July 7.

The summer workout program is currently on a scheduled break, but that break will be extended.

Enlow said Bowie ISD will follow local health professional recommendations for cleaning.

