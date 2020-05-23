Bowie ISD graduation postponed to Saturday

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie ISD officials will have to wait another day to honor the Class of 2020.

According to its Facebook page, Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow had been in contact with the Emergency Operations Center who was also in contact with the National Weather Service and due to weather developments and concerns, decided to postpone the ceremony to Saturday morning.

The plan is for seniors to arrive Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Attendees are then asked to arrive between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The district also asks attendees to follow social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m.