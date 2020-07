What's up with the mystery seeds showing up in people's mailboxes. The seeds are shipped from China and delivered by the US Postal Service. But no one ordered them. The package doesn't say what they are, who sent them or any other information. It's a mystery.

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Agriculture warn people who've received these seeds from China that they should not plant them, or even throw them away in the trash as they may be for a plant that is harmful to our natural resources.