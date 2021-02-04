Bowie ISD shaken by sudden loss of beloved teacher, coach

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and faculty of Bowie Independent School District are mourning the unexpected loss of a beloved teacher and coach.

Rhonda Duncan Parr passed away shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday after suffering from a sudden brain aneurysm.

According to sources close to the situation, Parr served as Bowie’s scorekeeper at a basketball game Tuesday night and experienced a terrible headache after the game.

Sources said she was taken to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth Wednesday, but did not survive.

In a press release, Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said Parr left an indelible impact on Bowie ISD.

“Coach Rhonda Parr was not only a pillar in the Bowie Community, but her impact stretched to the entire Montague County area and she will be dearly missed.” Blake Enlow, Bowie ISD Superintendent

Please find the full press release from Enlow below: