Bowie ISD still picking up pieces after high school hit by tornado

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — School districts across Texas have a big challenge ahead of them, trying to figure out if, how and when they can reopen classrooms, but in one Texoma town, that task is magnified as they also have to try and get a school ready that was hit by a tornado.

Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow has been busy figuring out how they are going to get all of the damage repaired after a tornado struck the high school in May.

“It was just an eerie feeling,” Enlow said. “The first place I got was here to the high school, and all of the electricity was out and the emergency lighting was on. I started walking through the building and water had in certain places, parts of the roof were damaged.”

Other damage includes fencing at the sports complex, lights that snapped in half, and with winds so high, and the a/c on top of the main gym blew off causing rain to pour onto the gym floor. The estimated costs of repairs are in the millions.

“The debris everywhere was kind of the biggest shocker,” Enlow said.

After the damage was assessed, Enlow said several students and residents pitched in to help clean up what they could, something that Music Minister for First United Methodist Church, Jarae Scruggs noticed as well, unity. Which is why she decided to create an event to help boost morale and funds for families affected by the tornado.

“We need to be happy right now,” Scruggs said. “We need to find something to be joyful about, and I’m hoping this event can just bring joy.”

Joy—something that is scarce in these times. Both Enlow and Scruggs said this tornado has done some good like bringing the community closer together.

“That’s one thing that is very unique and cool about bowie is that we may not always agree on everything but when somebody needs something we’re going to be there to help and pull together so yeah I’ve seen that all over town,” Enlow said.

In the meantime, Bowie residents will continue to rely on one another as they rebuild coming back stronger than before.