Bowie ISD to end all remote learning

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from the Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow, Bowie ISD will no longer offer virtual learning as of November 3, 2020.

Beginning November 3 all students who were participating in distance learning will need to return to face-to-face instruction.

The press release states that students who would like to continue to participate in virtual instruction may, “enroll in a private school, call other districts and request a transfer, enroll in online school, or withdraw to home school.”

The press release also states that the decision was made after the administration had been in constant contact with the school board, parents, teachers, and community members about the effectiveness of virtual learning.