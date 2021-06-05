Bowie knife becomes the state of Texas’ official knife after years of legislation

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Abbott signed Texas Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 on May 30, 2021, officially naming the Bowie knife the official knife of the state of Texas.

According to Bowie News, the resolution was sponsored by Senator Drew Springer and State Rep. David Spiller.

Bowie officials had hoped to plan a signing ceremony for the official resolution at the site of the Guinness World Record Largest Bowie Knife, but it’s uncertain whether that will be able to take place.

Senator Drew Springer has tried to get the Bowie knife designated as the state knife as early as 2017.

A similar bill made it to Governor Abbott’s desk in 2019, but the governor decided to veto the bill based on a factually incorrect statement.