Bowie Lake residents hope to find alternative to draining the lake

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents and Bowie city leaders are hoping to find an alternative to draining the lake after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found damage to Bowie Lakes’ dam.

Bowie resident Ronald Rhoades has called his house that sits near Bowie Lake home for more than 40 years. After the TCEQ inspected the lakes’ dam and found damage back in April, they advised the city to drain the lake.

“We’d hate to look out there and just see the vegetation growing wild when they talk about draining it,” Rhoades said. “It’s not going to be pretty.”

Alan Miller and Snake Allen both own property on the lake and said they were shocked to learn draining the lake was a possibility.

“This dam structure has withstood two 100 year floods in the 80s and then about five years ago there was a culvert behind the dam on the highway that stopped up and caused the water to back up, they’ve since been replaced and it’s survived that,” Miller said. “I don’t think there’s any immediate danger.”

The lake was once used as the water source for Bowie but after going nearly completely dry in the 50s the city built Lake Amon G. Carter which now serves as the water source for the city. Because the city has no use for the lake but still wants to help residents, City Manager Bert Cunningham said they will do anything except pay for the dam repairs themselves.

“We’re exploring some situations where we might be able to save the dam,” Cunningham said. “The city of Bowie is not going to pay for anything but I feel like we need to do whatever we can, short of paying for it to help those people.”

Miller said he hopes any decision on the dam will be put on hold.

“Just hope the council will delay, whether they decide to drain the lake or lower the lake for repairs, hope they delay that until we have time to come up with an alternate plan for the repairs and take care of the issues the TCEQ’s identified,” Miller said.

If the lake is drained, residents will be impacted greatly but Miller said they aren’t the only ones.

“The option of selling at that point is probably already passed from the standpoint, you know, we are paying taxes and if the water surface is gone behind us well then our property values go to zero, Goldberg Independent School District loses tax values, Montague County loses tax values and our values go down the drain,” Miller said.

In the end, the hope is a solution is found to help repair the dam and keep the lake filled.

This will be a topic of discussion on the upcoming agenda and we will make sure to have what comes out of that meeting for you later on Monday night.