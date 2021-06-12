Bowie man killed in drowning incident at Lake Amon G. Carter

Bowie emergency personnel stand by the ambulance after finding James Reed underwater. (Photo by Barbara Green.)

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Bowie died in a drowning incident Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Lake Amon G. Carter.

A local family was swimming and fishing at Selma Park Wednesday afternoon when 40-year-old James Warren Reed disappeared in the water.

Reed’s aunt, Katherine Davis, called 911 at 2:15 p.m. and said they couldn’t find Reed.

One of the grandchildren present told police she last saw Reed when he went underwater close to the shore, according to Lt. Randy Hanson.

Firefighters went into the water and found Reed not far from the shore. EMTs immediately began CPR and transported him to Wise Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

This information was provided from Bowie News.