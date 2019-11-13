Bowie mayor, city councilors sworn in

Breaking News
BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A new mayor, a new city councilor and one returning councilor are ready to get to work after being sworn into office earlier Tuesday.

Bill Miller was elected as the new mayor last week during the November elections beating incumbent Gaylynn Burris. Jason Love kept his precinct two south ward seat defeating Jason Johnson. Diana Higgins will be the new voice for precinct one north ward after defeating Michael Christmas and will take the position that was previously held by Arlene Bishop.

After the oaths were taken, the council elected its mayor pro-tem which went to Jason Love.

