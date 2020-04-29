Bowie mayor resigns, cites turmoil within city government

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving as the mayor of Bowie for a little more than six months, Bill Miller announces he is stepping down.

This comes just two days after Miller said City Manager Bert Cunningham allowed the Second Monday Trade Days to open on May 9 – 10, 2020, without consulting the council.

This isn’t the first time Cunningham has done this, according to Miller. He did something similar just a month ago when he and other Montague County authorities served a delinquent tax warrant on the closed Central Hospital of Bowie, seizing among other items like ventilators. Earlier this month Cunningham also closed the city-owned Lake Amon G. Carter without consulting the city council.

Miller said that lead to his decision to resign as well as ongoing conflicts in the city.

“Why do I even need to be here if the mayor has no input on how the city is going to be run and the city council is not being advised,” Miller said. “So, why do we even need a mayor?”

Miller took over as mayor after defeating incumbent Gaylynn Burris back in November 2019. He said when he was elected his goal was to bring the city together as a whole.

Currently, the mayor pro tem is Jason Love and he will assume the duties of mayor effective immediately until the council decides to appoint a new mayor or have an election. The council will make that decision in the next city council meeting on May 11, 2020.

Miller gave his resignation letter to the city secretary on Wednesday morning.