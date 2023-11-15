WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie Mission is hosting a Food and supply drive for Thanksgiving to fulfill the duties of the church.

The purpose of “The Bowie Mission” is to help assist those who are less fortunate and in need. The Mission provides food and clothing, helps with utilities when funds permit, helps with money for life essential medications, and provides diapers, shoes, and school supplies for children when possible.

Several local businesses in Bowie have boxes set out to collect supplies for the Bowie Mission. “Cottage Florist & Gifts” is one of the few businesses donating and asks people to stop by and add an item or two to a box.

November 16, 2023, is the last day to drop off supplies or donate to the cause. The Bowie Mission is at 201 Greenwood, Bowie, TX, United States, Texas.

You can find out more about the cause by clicking here.