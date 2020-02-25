Bowie Municipal Airport to receive $2.25 million in improvements

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — An important part of economic development for the City of Bowie and Montague County will soon be getting upgrades.

“In 2012 and 2013 we received a grant to rehab the taxiways,” Bowie Municipal Airport Manager Stony Lowrance said.

It’s been nearly eight years since the Bowie Municipal Airport has seen any kind of renovations and twelve years since the runway had some TLC. So, it’s that time things start taking off.

“The last time they touched it they did a seal coat on it and now it’s beyond that and it needs to be rehabbed completely which will consist of them going in there and milling that existing runway up,” Lowrance said. “Then doing an overlay on that.”

The city will also seal coat and re-stripe the taxiways and the ramp side that they did in 2012 and 2013 while also adding a new fuel system. Before they can do that, the city council would have to approve a $2.25 million grant, with $250,000 of that being paid by the city. Which they did Monday night.

“Its federal money is what it is, FAA money,” City Manager Bert Cunningham said. “Federal Aviation Agency money that filters down through the state level. TxDOT aviation is the grant giver, I guess you could say.”

For the safety of pilots and passengers, Lowrance said it’s important they get things fixed soon.

“Due to the fact there’s been nothing done to the runway in 12 years or longer, it’s starting to fail,” Lowrance said. “Like I said this is a preventative and safety issue. TxDOT really wants you to do something with your ramp or runway every 10 years and we are at that point.”

After these improvements are made, the hope is the city and Montague County will have an up-to-date airport so they can fly the friendly skies.

The goal is to start the project in Aug. 2020 and have it done by fall, 2021.