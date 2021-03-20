Bowie officials unveil StoryWalk in Pelham Park

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Out in Bowie, was the beginning of the StoryWalk in Pelham Park.

The story walk is a book spread throughout the park that can be read as you walk.

Today’s book is “Clap Your Hands” by Lorinda Bryan Conley.

The walk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier Vermont in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition and The Kellogg Hubbard Library.

City officials said this is a way for families to get out and get active while still learning.

“Oftentimes a lot of the complaint we hear is there’s not enough in a small town for kids to do. We’re very excited and happy to provide something for families to do,” Bonnie Kinder, City of Bowie official, said. “And we just hope everybody enjoys it. And people make sure they stop by, walk through and read it.”

Officials said they will switch the books out every month.