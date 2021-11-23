Bowie PD to receive major upgrades through COVID-19 relief funds

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Bowie is now turning its focus to aiding the police department in some renovations.

Bowie PD can expect major changes to the entire building thanks to the City Council moving forward with a plan to use more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to pay for this project. It is one that will include larger offices, hallways, a brand new conference room, and separating the dispatchers.

Something City Manager Bert Cunningham said couldn’t come at a better time.

“Right now, with the way the federal government is putting out money, if we don’t take it, somebody else will. So we’re just going to take what we can get and modernize and try to make the city more efficient,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham adds spreading everyone out for comfort while in office is important but also during the peak months of the pandemic.

Bowie PD saw a COVID-19 outbreak among the staff. Cunningham said everyone recovered but feels that the tight quarters played a big role.