MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Pizza Hut is showing a little appreciation for their customers and pizza lovers by offering a free large pizza with the purchase of any large pizza.

Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Group LP (FG), will be the only stores part of the BOGO Deal.

The Bowie location is the closest location in the Texoma area with the BOGO deal.

The offer is valid through all channels, online, call center and in-store. If you order online use the promo code: “FREEPIZZA”

This pizza hut is located at 404 E Wise St, Bowie, TX 76230, and is open until 11 p.m.

This offer is only valid on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.