Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— Bowie police are still searching for a 41-year-old woman wanted in connection to a fire last Wednesday that damaged a garage, home, and sent an elderly resident to the hospital.



Lisa Ann Barnes, also known as Lisa Ann Ensey, has arrest warrants for two counts of arson.



Police was called to a suspicious fire in the 300 block of south Mill at around 2 a.m. That’s where firefighters battled flames in a garage behind a house, and police said Barnes was sitting on the curb watching the fire.



As an officer approached Barnes, she tossed a black cigarette lighter behind her, and officers arrested her for public intoxication.

Police also detained the owner of the structure on fire because firefighters said he was interfering with their efforts.

Officials released him after he told them he would stop impeding firefighters.



Flames from the garage spread to a home on Clay street, and a 77-year-old female resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.



A detective later interviewed Barnes and said she admitted setting fire to the garage out of anger with the owner. She said she had gone to the owner’s home before setting the fire and they had sex.



Barnes said he then talked about another woman he was involved with, and she became angry. She said she left and set fire to a mattress inside the man’s building, and then went to sit on the curb to watch.



Police said Barnes was released on the public intoxication charge as the new charges were being prepared and she is still at large at last report.



Barnes has a prior conviction of arson in Montague County in 2007.