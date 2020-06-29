Bowie prepares for tornado relief benefit concert

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — First United Methodist Church of Bowie is preparing for a benefit concert to raise funds for those affected by the May tornado.

Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief will be held tomorrow at 6:30 at the city pool pavilion. There will be games, music and food along with water slides and face painting. The swimming pool will also be free to use during the event but it will be in 35-minute increments with a limit of 175 people at the pool.

“That’s distributed by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation storm relief. And we have received a little over 48, $49,000 that we’ve been able to put out to our citizens for help,” Bowie Gaylynn Burris said.

Officials also ask people to practice social distancing and to wear a mask during the event.