BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday, September 29, that the City of Bowie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.

“I congratulate the City of Bowie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I am proud of all the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Bowie market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“Congratulations to the City of Bowie for their Film Friendly Texas designation by the Texas Film Commission,” said Representative David Spiller. “Bowie is an outstanding community, and this designation will only enhance the city’s unique charm and economic growth.”

“Bowie has been working hard to be a town where all businesses and dreams can thrive,” said Senator Drew Springer. “This Film Friendly Texas certification adds yet another tool in the toolbox.”

“Being Film Friendly Texas certified is a wonderful accomplishment for the community of Bowie,” said Bowie Community Development Executive Director/PIO Cindy Roller. “We are very excited to begin this partnership with the Texas Film Commission and all the offerings this can bring to our corner of Texas. We are looking forward to this undertaking and advancing our city into this new platform. We appreciate the assistance the Texas Film Commission has provided in making this happen for Bowie.”

The City of Bowie in North Texas joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.

Learn more about Film Friendly Texas communities here.