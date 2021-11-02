Bowie residents elect 13 of 15 proposed amendments to City Charter

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The residents of the City of Bowie, in addition to voting on their next mayor and city councilors, cast their ballots for proposed amendments to the Bowie City Charter on Election Day 2021.

Most of the proposed amendments contain updates to language and the removal of unnecessary or outdated text to bring the charter in compliance with Texas state law.

Please find the results for the charter amendments:

City of Bowie Charter Amendments

Proposition A — Concerning Extension of Boundaries — Fail

— Concerning Extension of Boundaries — Proposition B — Concerning Terms for Elected Officials — Pass

— Concerning Terms for Elected Officials — Proposition C — Concerning Precincts — Pass

— Concerning Precincts — Proposition D — Concerning City Council Quorum — Pass

— Concerning City Council Quorum — Proposition E — Concerning City Planning Commission — Pass

— Concerning City Planning Commission — Proposition F — Concerning Police Department Organization — Pass

— Concerning Police Department Organization — Proposition G — Concerning Fire Department Organization — Pass

— Concerning Fire Department Organization — Proposition H — Concerning the Clerk of the Municipal Court — Pass

— Concerning the Clerk of the Municipal Court — Proposition I — Concerning Initiative Regarding Legislation — Pass

— Concerning Initiative Regarding Legislation — Proposition J — Concerning Results of a Recall Election — Pass

— Concerning Results of a Recall Election — Proposition K — Concerning Purchase Procedure — Pass

— Concerning Purchase Procedure — Proposition L — Concerning the Department of Taxation — Pass

— Concerning the Department of Taxation — Proposition M — Concerning Interim Government — Pass

— Concerning Interim Government — Proposition N — Concerning Submission of Charter to Electors — Pass

— Concerning Submission of Charter to Electors — Proposition O — Concerning Filing of Official Charter — Pass

— Concerning Filing of Official Charter — Proposition P— Concerning Sale of Richwood Hills Lake Estates Park — Fail

