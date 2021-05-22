Bowie residents remember tornado, celebrate recovery on one year anniversary

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — On May 24 of 2020, an EF-1 tornado tore through the city of Bowie.

One year later, Bowie residents rejoice and celebrate how the city rebounded from the storm.

“The apartment building across the street had just finished a remodel hadn’t even been there a week. The entire apartments upstairs inside had fallen through completely,” Creative Cakes owner Angie Meyers said.

But as soon as it hit, the city of Bowie combined with volunteers from seven states, got to work on the city.

“We had lots of buildings, lots of businesses, many homes destroyed. So the last year we been rebuilding homes. Southside of town that was hit pretty significantly last year,” Bowie Mayor Gaylyyn Burris said.

One year later, Bowie residents remember the storm as a scary time but are ecstatic at the recovery the city has made.

“The damage to my building was nowhere near what everyone else’s was. So I’m very thankful for that. It was a while before we got it fixed but it was fixed very nice now,” Meyers said.

“The south side of town is coming back really great. We had some new business owners come. We’ve got more and more people coming from out of town to buy some of the buildings so construction is booming in Bowie,” Burris said.

The road to recovery has been a rather quick one for the city and the future is bright.

“After this year of the tornado, the pandemic, the snow and the ice and everything that went on in the last 12 months, Bowie stronger came out. It just describes our community better than anyone that we can put together. We are strong and we are committed to one another,” Burris said.

Things are looking up for Bowie and as the current tornado season rages on, they will always remember that fateful day.

The next major event in bowie looks to be the Jim Bowie Days Rodeo and Celebration.

That starts on June 19th.