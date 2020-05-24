Bowie residents start recovery from severe weather

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie residents are trying to recover from the effects of last night’s severe weather. City leaders and Bowie residents have been working all night day and to clear streets and repair damage done by this storm. And for all Bowie residents, the road to recovery may be long and difficult.

“My husband pushed myself and our two boys into the closet. And I don’t know when it was over. When we come out, our roof and our living room were caved in.”

With lots of rain and winds averaging 65 to 80 miles per hour, the city of Bowie was ravaged by last night’s severe weather.

“I can tell you there are 50 businesses that have been severely damaged, 200 houses either totally lost or severely damaged,” state representative district 68 Drew Springer said. “Our school’s infrastructure, luckily the schools themselves had slight damages but the administration building is probably a total loss.”

“The Brick is probably not repairable,” The Rack Pub & Eatery owner Tawni Jones said. “Swanky J just has a couple of things wrong with it and the building behind is probably totaled as well.”

Like The Rack, other downtown businesses may not survive this damage.

“The roof on these buildings were completely blown off,” Horizon Quality Roofing owner Russell Breaux said. “Windows were blown out of the building across the street. On this particular building, the backside of the building was blown off. We have five-gallon buckets of water. 3 to 6 to 8 inches of water inside. So unfortunately a part of history may be lost today. I don’t think there’s gonna be recovering some of these old buildings.”

And even with Governor Abbott sending the Texas Emergency Task Force, Bowie’s recovery may take some time.

“I’m optimistic that they may be out of here in five days. Maybe 6 or 7. It just depends on how much more weather we get in and how much that slows us down and how many people come in to help,” Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris said.

“If we do it on our own it’s gonna take several months. I believe so because the damage is pretty extensive.”

The Bowie Community Center is accepting and giving out donations to those in need. City officials also say they are setting up a website where people can donate money as well. Once it is available to us we’ll have those details.