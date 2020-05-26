Bowie residents start to pick up the pieces

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— Tree limbs and stop signs on the ground all over town, but folks were out on this rainy Memorial Day thankful to be okay and trying to help out any way they can.

“Terrifying… I thought, I think we all thought that we might die,” Bowie resident Jeremy Bakke said. “And I never really had it that serious, or at least with that much time to think about it and witness it all around me.”

Bakke has lived in Bowie for a little more than a year and he did not expect the severe weather, let alone some of the belongings he managed to save to get taken right from his front porch.

“The sun came up, I opened the door and realized a whole bunch of stuff was gone,” Bakke said.

His bikes, the only way he gets around, and other personal belongings, gone.

But some came out to help, Bakke had a replacement bike the next day.

And as homes were torn apart, tree limbs everywhere in sight, stop signs scattered across the ground.

Yet, residents of Bowie were still out in droves to lend a helping hand.

“Good people here in Bowie, the night that it happened and after it had passed us, it was raining so hard that people were out here hollering to make sure other people were fine and safe,” Charles Birdsong said.

The Memorial Day three day-weekend is usually thought of as the kick off to summer.

A nice time to relax, but this Memorial Day weekend was anything but relaxing.

“It will definitely be a Memorial Day I will not forget,” First Free Will Baptist Church pastor Chuck Lysacker said. “Kind of a damper, the rain and the tornado all of that stuff, but the important thing is that everyone is coming together as a group.”

For some, like Bradley’s Jewelry Store owner Richard Bradley, it’s tough to see so soon after being given the okay to finally open back up after shelter-in-place.

“I’ve been open about 10 days and then we have this tornado and we’re going to have to start all over,” Bradley said.

Bradley had a window knocked out and some ceiling tiles fall out but considers himself lucky.

Just like Birdsong and his wife Sheila, who were so close to the worst of it.

“The good part is, people are okay. Businesses and homes can be replaced, people can’t… And that’s the good part,” Birdsong said.

The damage is done, but the rebuild is not.

All damage survivors in Montague County can fill out a survey for funding to all affected areas. Fill out the short survey by clicking here.

Also, for anyone who would like to donate or volunteer, see the press release below.