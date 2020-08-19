Bowie residents urged to conserve water after major leak

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Bowie is requesting strict water conservation by residents due to a major leak from the raw water line coming from Amon Carter Lake.

City officials are requesting citizens to limit water usage for the next day or two until the line is repaired.

Officials are also urging residents to limit outdoor watering for the next few days and to use water sparingly for only drinking, cooking, and bathing.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this situation continues. We will inform you when the conservation request is lifted by Bowie City officials.