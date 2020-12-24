Montague VFD officials report passing of Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Tipton

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Montague Volunteer Fire Department have reported that one of their own has passed.

In a post on a department officials’ Facebook page, it said Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Tipton has passed.

The post also said Tipton had been a member of the department for more than 20 years and that he was “one of the good guys.”

Tipton also worked for Nocona EMS and had volunteered with the Saint Jo Fire Department for most of his life, according to Saint Jo Fire Department officials.