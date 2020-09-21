Bowie Rural VFD cancels annual fish fry due to COVID-19 precautions

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 has affected many nonprofits in the area including volunteer fire departments. Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its annual fish fry because of COVID-19 concerns.

Bowie Rural VFD supports areas outside the city of Bowie. Because this department is made up of volunteers, the department must raise the funds needed for equipment.

With the pandemic frowning upon mass congregations, Bowie Rural VFD has had to cancel its biggest fundraiser: the fish fry.

“We usually bring in around $30,000 a year for ours and that goes for our fuel, maintenance on trucks, hoses, any emergency that we come upon with gear. Just various things so it’ll affect us in a way that way,” Bowie Rural VFD official Tim Fallis said.

These lack of funds will affect the department’s budget and potentially impact the community the department serves.

“Without the funding, it just makes it tough to be able to put fuel in your trucks to go. We’ve had here lately several house fires, more than normal. Those take a lot of resources,” Fallis said.

As many volunteer fire departments try to find means of income during the pandemic, Fallis is hopeful the Bowie Rural VFD will be just fine.

Instead of a fish fry this year, Bowie Rural VFD will have a gun raffle for a pistol and a rifle.