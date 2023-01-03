MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A student from Bowie High School died in a wreck Monday on State Highway 59 in Montague County.

According to The Bowie News Facebook page, the two-vehicle wreck occurred around 6 p.m. Monday, January 2, on State Highway 59 and Mill.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that 16-year-old Bowie High School student Colby Price died from injuries sustained in the crash, the post confirmed.

Price’s pickup reportedly crashed into a large transport truck, and Price was taken to Nocona General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

