Six pounds of marijuana seized in a traffic stop Sunday night in Bowie. (Photo by Barbara Green)

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Bowie News, a man from Irving was arrested Sunday night in Bowie for possession of marijuana.

The Bowie News reported that Sgt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said the arrest occurred at 10:30 p.m. on May 17.

Officers found six pounds of marijuana and arrested Jonathan Gonzales, 22.