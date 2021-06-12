Bowie welcomes new BMX Bike Park with ribbon cutting, races

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Bowie welcomed its latest attraction: the Bowie BMX Bike Park.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce marked the day with a ribbon cutting on Saturday.

What started as a dream three years ago is now a reality after things like the pandemic, the tornado in May of 2020, and February’s winter storm impeded its completion.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said she was apprehensive when the idea was originally pitched, but after working with the park owners to bring the dream to life, she’s excited about the economic growth it could provide for the city.

“It’s gonna bring tons of people to Bowie every single weekend. We’re gonna have to have some more hotels and motels, so it’s gonna be a great shot in the arm for us,” Burris said.

The mayor said when they came to her and asked if there was anything the city could do, she offered the 20-acre plot of land where the bike park sits now.

As soon as the council approved it, park owner and operator Sean Reno and his family got to work.

Reno said with time, the park has the potential to be the largest BMX track in the state.

“Well, it’s one of the largest amounts of land that the city worked with us to get. There’s four tracks in Texas: two in Dallas and one in Wichita Falls and this one here, so it completes the loop between Wichita Falls and Dallas, as far as tracks are concerned,” Reno explained.

The BMX action continues on Sunday with the State Qualifier Race.

For more information on practices and race times, click here.