Bowman Community Volunteer Fire Department upgrades equipment thanks to grant

ARHCER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service has allowed the Bowman Community Volunteer Fire Department to receive much needed equipment.

The $220,000 cost share grant helped buy this versatile water tender that will be used in a number of different ways.

Bowman CVFD will also use the tender in responding to structure, wild-land and vehicle fires.

Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Regan Reser said since so many applications come in for grants like these, it may take a couple years to get to the top, making this upgrade that much more important.

“It’s just new technology, it’s a better truck, a lot less headaches that they have to worry about,” Reser said. “And with what they got, I think they can help their community really good, it was a really good asset that they ordered, and I think it’s gonna help them a lot.”

It’s a huge update, considering it will replace two apparatus, a 1995 tender with no drop tank, unlike the new one will have.

Along with the first engine that was damaged by the February storm, this new tender will be able to fill both of those roles.