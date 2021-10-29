Boy beaten with belt on stomach and arms, police say

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested for child abuse after police and CPS investigators said she used a belt to hit her son in the stomach and arms.

According to records, Ashley McCleskey is charged with injury to a child.

Wichita County Jail booking

The police report stated the child’s grandmother first called police about the boy’s injuries.

Detectives and CPS investigators went to the boy’s school to interview and examine him and said the boy told them his mother hit him multiple times with a belt in his stomach area and arms. Police said they found significant bluish/purplish bruising on his stomach and left arm.

The boy said it happened on the night of Oct. 26 when his mother was dropping him off at his father’s home.