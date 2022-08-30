MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week.

Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed.

The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint Jo.

Lawson said the boy was outside driving his battery-operated toy tractor around the yard. The boy’s mother was outside and noticed the tractor had overturned near the pond and she did not see the boy.

She and the father found the boy in the pond in about two feet of water and did CPR until paramedics arrived, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.