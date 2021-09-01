Boy runs out of house without clothes to escape beating from mom, police say



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 39-year-old Wichita Falls mother is arrested after police said she forced her son to run out of the house without any clothes on to escape her assault with a clothes hanger.

Connie Whitsell Wichita County Jail booking photo

Connie Whitsell is charged with injury to a child.

When police arrived in the 1800 block of Collins Tuesday night, August 31, 2021, they said the boy was outside with only a towel wrapped around himself.

He told them that his mother had screamed at him for not cleaning up the house, then began to hit him with a clothes hanger. Then he said she ripped off his underwear as he ran outside to call for help.

Officers said they found three long red marks across his abdomen.

They said Whitsell claimed her son had assaulted her by grabbing her neck and slamming her against the bed. Officers however found no injuries or marks on Whitsell.

Police reported that Whitsell has a history of making false reports and that child protective services had filed reports on her in the past.