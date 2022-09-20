WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local, long-time scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America Northwest Texas Chapter is reporting a Wichita Falls scout troop’s hut was broken into and several items were stolen.

Robert Richardson, the scoutmaster for Troop 22, said in a Facebook post that his troop’s hut, located in the 4600 block of Lake Shore Drive, was broken into sometime during the week of September 12, 2022, thru September 18, 2022.

Richardson said the following items were taken from the troop hut:

3 large Dewalt rolling totes

3 8-foot folding tables

Cast iron cooking gear

First aid tents

Propane stoves

Ice chests

Lanterns

Tents

Axes

Hatches

Richardson said most of the items were not marked, and is asking for the community’s help in locating the items and to keep an eye out for individuals attempting to sell large amounts of these types of items.

As of publication, a police report has not yet been filed.

If you have any information on this crime, you can contact Troop 22 online via their website.