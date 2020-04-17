Boy Scouts of America find new ways to connect during pandemic

FILE- In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York’s Times Square. In January 2020, the Boy Scouts of America will increase its annual youth membership fee by more than 80% as it faces a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boy Scouts of America is having to find new and interactive ways to connect with local troops.

Videos on Facebook are showing boy scouts how they can still earn their merit badges while in quarantine. Scouts and scoutmasters can’t meet in person but they still have ways to come together.

“We’ve had a couple of meetings. This past Monday night, we actually had our troop elections where we elected senior patrol leaders and our patrol leaders,” longtime Wichita Falls scoutmaster Robert Richardson said.

With the shelter in place ordinance and home school in full effect, the boy scouts are one of many organizations that have made to switch to a fully online platform.

And everyone involved is adjusting accordingly.

“I’m always impressed at how the kids really step up when they have that freedom. They step up to really lead the way,” Northwest Texas Council BSA vice president of marketing and scout parent Joey Deal said.

“I think you just kind of have to get creative and they have to have the want to. If they want to do it., we will make it happen for them. But they have to want it,” boy scout parent Jennifer Dillard said.

To help the scouts make it happen, scoutmasters have begun to show scouts how to earn badges at their home. And they have also given them other activities to do while in quarantine.

“We’re going to be planning a virtual camp out where the boys do their own camping wherever they live in their backyard. I got one boy that lives in apartment; he’s gonna be camping on the balcony,” Richardson said.

Even while learning from home, the Boy Scouts of America is still affecting the lives of these families.

“He is learning leadership roles,” Boy Scout unit leader Veronica Harp said. “Eight ten years ago, that was not the child I see. But Scouts has really just encouraged him to step out. His anxiety’s not so bad now and he doesn’t mind talking in front of people and he’s just grown so much through scouts.”

“It was fun to see him kind of get away from me,” Northwest Texas Council BSA district executive Megan Sila said. .”And start to go out on his own and be with the other guys and stuff like that. And learn how to cook bacon. That’s one of the things i don’t have to do at home now.”

These activities aren’t just for boy scouts, they’re for everyone.

And to start your own at-home projects, click here.