WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls broke ground for their new facility on the east side of town on Tuesday, March 7.

Thanks to a collaboration between the Boys and Girls Clubs and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority, the new location will be in close proximity to Washington-Jackson Elementary and a new high school.

The location will also offer state-of-the-art technology and gymnasium facilities.

BYSP Architects CEO Dick Bundy led the task force behind the project with a primary goal of further developing the East Side community and connecting with the kids that might be underserved due to demographic changes.

“We’re missing kids,” Bundy said. “We’ve got too many facilities over here not being used, and we don’t have enough in another area. And so the result of all that with demographers and all this study is that we found out we really need to consolidate on the East Side and build something new.”

According to data from the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Rosewood area contains the highest percentage of Boys and Girls Club memberships.

The new facility is expected to surpass the average daily attendance for the area.