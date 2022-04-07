WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community gathered at the MPEC Thursday night to support the youth across Texoma and help out the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

The 14th annual James Lane Legacy Dinner and auction was presented by the Mavericks and the Alumni and Friends Association of the Boys and Girls Club.

The Honorable Judge Bob Brotherton was recognized as the 2022 Legacy honoree, and it was a night full of fun all for a great cause.

Pass out scholarships, eat a good meal and raise money to support the local Boys and Girls Clubs are all goals of the James Lane Legacy Dinner.

“I’m so excited to get it going, you know,” Chairman of the Legacy Dinner Committee Jeff Pendley said. “We kind of scaled it back this year with everything going on, so it’s good to get it going and get it started, and hopefully we can get it, and hopefully it’ll get bigger next year again.”

Pendley said this event came to be years ago when the Mavericks came to them wanting to honor one of their own – James Lane – and thats when it was decided to put this fundraiser together to benefit the youth in his honor.

Every year both organizations choose a special Legacy honoree, and Pendley said it was only right to make this year’s honoree none other than the Honorable Judge Bob Brotherton.

“My family’s been involved with the club since the late 40s,” Legacy honoree Bob Brotherton said. “My dad worked there, my brother and I were members, my boys were members, and we’ve been involved in a lot of Boys and Girls Club activities over the years.”

Brotherton served as 30th District Judge for 30 years and said being an advocate for the youth has always been at the top of his mind.

Pendley said it’s those traits that made him perfect for the event.

“Whenever we’re doing something and trying to raise money, it’s always – it’s for the kids, remember the kids, so it’s just near and dear to my heart to be able to give back to the kids of the community because they are going to be our future,” Pendley said.

“The honor is amazing by itself, but it’s even more amazing to be honored with the past honorees, all the men that have been honored,” Brotherton said. “The Boys and Girls Club is important to all of us, and I hope it’s important to everybody in this commuity.”

The Legacy Dinner provides a chance for the community to come out and support the amazing organization that is the Boys and Girls Club.

To learn more about the local Boys and Girls Club, click here. To donate, click here.