WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club hosted its 92nd annual Christmas party.

A drive-thru event this year, Santa Claus and other corporate and alumni board members handed out goody bags to the first 1,000 children who came through the party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Although it may be drastically different this year, they still were able to offer this new format to celebrate and get people in the holiday spirit!

For holiday hours of all Boys & Girls clubs, click here.