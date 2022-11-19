WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 66th Annual Boys and Girls Club Toy Bowl kicked off at City View’s Veteran Stadium.

The annual event featured three football games throughout the day. Cash admission benefitted the Boys and Girls Club or a donation of canned food which would be donated to the food bank.

of course. After donating, fans cheered on the Mustangs and Leopards in the morning’s first game.

Athletic Director Willie Howard said Toy Bowl’s long tradition leaves a big impact on the community.

“I believe it does a whole lot because people enjoy the Boys and Girls Club and they enjoy what it stands for and so all the kids love it, I love it,” Howard said.

The last game was at two and it looked like everyone had a lot of fun for a good cause.