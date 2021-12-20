Boys and Girls Club makes donations to local charities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls won’t have to worry about missing a meal over the holiday break thanks to generous donations to a couple of organizations.

It was an occasion to give back to those who already given so much to the community. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls donated $10,000 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and $5,000 to The Kitchen.

The club’s alumni and friends coordinator Cara Sauceda says organizations that serve the kiddos in need of a helping hand are programs she is honored to give back to.

“These organizations are phenomenal and they don’t just feed people, they multiply gifts. You know you can go out to the store and you can buy a Christmas present and wrap it up and put a pretty bow on it and it’ll change someone’s life, but if you give to an agency like this then you’re multiplying your gift throughout thousands,” Sauceda said.

The priority of the Boys and Girls Club is to aid in the growth of every child that walks through its doors.

Simon Welch of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank says eating habits play a big role in every child’s development.

“One in four children are food insecure and with that insecurity comes behavioral issues, learning issues things like that, and without children being able to focus in school or being able to focus on whatever task they’re trying to do they might have trouble in their futures,” Welch said.

While many look forward to the things that are wrapped under the Christmas tree, Welch says giving the gift of a healthy and nourishing diet is the best thing kids can receive this year.

“There are a lot of good things that people expect over Christmas time. Everybody wants presents but it’s really important to make sure people are fed. Food is a human right, it’s not a luxury you have to have it so I just hope kids don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Welch said.

Helping to replace worry with comfort and joy. A priceless gift for this holiday season.

All three organizations are always looking for volunteers to help with their causes and encourage those to help make a difference.

