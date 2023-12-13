WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two nonprofits recently benefitted from the generosity of the Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends.

Alumni and Friends presented both the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Wichita County with a $20,000 check, $10,000 for each organization, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

After dining on all-you-can-eat Olive Garden catering, Alumni and Friends presented the checks during the BGCWF Corporate Board meeting at the Central Boys and Girls Club location downtown.

Several key community members were in attendance, including Vice President of Boys and Girls Clubs of America Rob McInturf and local Executive Director Randy Cooper.

Both McInturf and Cooper expressed their sincere gratitude to the community for supporting the Boys and Girls Club as such generosity allows them to continue to give back to Wichita Falls area nonprofits.

Thanks to donations like these, Meals on Wheels has reportedly given out 37,000 meals in 2023 alone, and they’re projecting to hit the 40,000-meal mark by the start of 2024.

To learn more about how the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Wichita County directly give back to community members, especially during the holiday season, visit their websites or call (940) 766-2322 and (940) 322-6232, respectively.