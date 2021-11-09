Boys and Girls Club of WF look to upgrade technology labs after check donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls received a generous gift from those at First Bank Tuesday afternoon.

The club was presented with a $30,000 check, a check Executive Director of the Boys and Girls club Randy Cooper said will go a long way.

The donation will be used to upgrade the technology labs at the northwest, central and southeast Boys and Girls Club locations.

With the new technology, the Boys and Girl Club hopes to fulfill the need of these students and contribute to their academic success.