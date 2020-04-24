Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls finish up first two weeks online

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls closed its doors temporarily since April 8, and the pandemic has forced them to adapt to an online model to continue their services.

The BGCWF puts out videos every week so those who are usually there can keep up with all the activities they normally have, indoors and outdoors.

They are hoping to get the kids involved by sharing videos to platforms and having kids engagement in posts for points.

Director of programs Cara Herr-Sauceda said that’s just one of many resources they are offering.

“Trying to keep them engaged and involved, we’ve got everything from cooking shows to exercise videos, we’ve got smart girls where we’re still talking to our young ladies, and we’ve got STEM classes and all sorts of great things going on online,” Herr-Sauceda said.

Herr-Sauceda did add that this is the end of the first two weeks online and the kid with the point points from interacting online will receive a $25 gift card in the mail.

Click here for links to those resources here or here.