1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls finish up first two weeks online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls closed its doors temporarily since April 8, and the pandemic has forced them to adapt to an online model to continue their services.

The BGCWF puts out videos every week so those who are usually there can keep up with all the activities they normally have, indoors and outdoors.

They are hoping to get the kids involved by sharing videos to platforms and having kids engagement in posts for points.

Director of programs Cara Herr-Sauceda said that’s just one of many resources they are offering.

“Trying to keep them engaged and involved, we’ve got everything from cooking shows to exercise videos, we’ve got smart girls where we’re still talking to our young ladies, and we’ve got STEM classes and all sorts of great things going on online,” Herr-Sauceda said.

Herr-Sauceda did add that this is the end of the first two weeks online and the kid with the point points from interacting online will receive a $25 gift card in the mail.

Click here for links to those resources here or here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News