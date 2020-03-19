Boys and Girls Club remains open amidst COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Although several folks are out of work for the time being, those that are still working are relying on places like the Boys and Girls Club for their children.

Executive Director Randy Cooper said they are still open, they are just taking some precautionary measures to ensure each child is safe.

“We have served young people in our community since 1929, the safety of our kids is our number one priority,” Cooper said.

Cooper has been with the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club for nearly 50 years, and in that time he’s never seen anything like the panic inflicted due to COVID-19

“We are in uncharted territory thus the reliance on healthcare professionals, as we move forward in the past you’ve had the flu a lot of kids sick and so forth but that has been a different dynamic to deal with,” Cooper said.

Cooper said they are taking extra measures for each child who walks through the doors of their facilities.

“We have locked our facilities down, youngsters that come to a facility will encounter and the parent, pick up and drop off outside the facility and we also take the temperature of a youngster to make sure they have no temp before they’re admitted once upon entry then they are directed to wash their hands at a sanitation station,” Cooper said.

Something that Sharon Larsen said is important to her seeing that her two children attend the Boys and Girls Club.

“I know they are in a safe environment and being fed I wouldn’t even worry about it, just wash your hands and if someone’s sick then stay away from them,” Larsen said.

Cooper is hopeful that they will continue to stay open until the pandemic blows over.

Another thing the Boys and Girls Club is doing is setting a cap on how many kids will be allowed in.

The Central and Southwest clubs are capping at 75 kids. Northwest and Southeast are capping at 50 and Rosewood will be allowing 35 kids.