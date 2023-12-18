WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a reminder for parents and students, the Boys and Girls Clubs will be open leading up to Christmas.

All clubs in the Wichita Falls area will be open the week leading up to Christmas, according to Director Carlos Martinez.

The Central, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest Branches will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22.

The branches will then open back up on Wednesday, December 27, where they will be open until Friday, December 29 before the New Year holiday.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club holiday hours, call their main office at (940) 322-2012.