Boys & Girls Club football registration days

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s that time of year again for parents to sign their kiddos up for football season at The Boy’s and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.
Parents can visit the main office on the east side of the central location at 1318 6th St. from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Parents must bring their child’s birth certificate in order to register and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
The cost to register is $40, and the registration dates for each team are below.
- Fain Cowboys: Thursday, August 13
- Ben Franklin Lions: Monday, August 17
- Mustangs & Raiders: Tuesday, August 18
- Wolverines: Wednesday, August 19
- Henrietta: Thursday, August 20
- Charges: Tuesday, August 25
Other teams are currently pending at this time.
Kiddos with current Boy’s and Girls Club memberships are also required to register as well.
For more information on this contact the Athletic Director, Ed Mack at 940-761-4134 or by email at
emack@bgcwf.org.