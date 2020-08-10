Boys & Girls Club football registration days

It’s that time of year again for parents to sign their kiddos up for football season at The Boy’s and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s that time of year again for parents to sign their kiddos up for football season at The Boy’s and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

Parents can visit the main office on the east side of the central location at 1318 6th St. from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parents must bring their child’s birth certificate in order to register and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.

The cost to register is $40, and the registration dates for each team are below.

Fain Cowboys: Thursday, August 13

Ben Franklin Lions: Monday, August 17

Mustangs & Raiders: Tuesday, August 18

Wolverines: Wednesday, August 19

Henrietta: Thursday, August 20

Charges: Tuesday, August 25

Other teams are currently pending at this time.

Kiddos with current Boy’s and Girls Club memberships are also required to register as well.

For more information on this contact the Athletic Director, Ed Mack at 940-761-4134 or by email at

emack@bgcwf.org.